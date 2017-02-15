Ten-year-old survivor: G-d saved me

Migdal murder survivor Natan Atiya, thanks 'the nation of Israel for everything' and thanks G-d for saving him.'

Natan Atiya, 10, survived the murder of his 11-year-old brother Nahman and his neighbors two weeks ago by pretending to be dead.

In an interview with Channel 20, Natan's father, Yisrael, said, "Thank G-d, after the customary week of mourning, we are trying to get back into our routine. People still come to comfort us. We have a lot of help, and are receiving a lot of warmth and love.

"My children, thank G-d, are filled with emuna (belief in G-d). They know this world is only temporary, and they know that we returned the deposit G-d gave us. They know their brother Nahman was a righteous person, and they know they can talk about him and that he's still here - we just can't see him anymore. But they know he hears us and that he's with us.

"They've already begun dreaming about him, so his presence is very tangible. Right now everything is fresh in our memories, and thank G-d the children are smart and understand a lot. The younger ones don't understand everything, but those who are old enough to understand are doing very well.

"Just like Natan was saved by a miracle, his physical and spiritual recovery is also a miracle."

Natan said, "I thank the entire nation of Israel for everything - for the love, the hugs, the prayers, the blessings and the gifts. Thank you, G-d, for giving me strength and saving me."

The Atiya family is still paying a lot of money for Natan's treatments.