

Watch: 'Together, we will beat the BDS' Beleaguered winery owner expresses gratitude to Huckabee group, optimism for future Contact Editor Arutz Sheva Staff,

Arutz Sheva Hoping Trump will fight boycott; Berg At an annual event held last night (Tuesday) at the Psagot Winery Visitor's Center for Mike Huckabee's 400-strong mission to Israel attended by various public figures, Dr. Naama Berg, one of the owners of the winery, described in an interview with Arutz Sheva how the ban has affected her in recent years, the physical and especially mental stress experienced by an owner of a winery and visitor center, and her hopes that the new president will act to eradicate the global anti-Israel boycott, not only for her but also for her colleagues in the region.



Loading....





















