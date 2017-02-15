The driver who fell asleep





Israel Police stationed in Jerusalem noticed a car zigzagging quickly and dangerously on a road in the city's south, only to discover the driver was asleep.

After noticing the quick and dangerous zigzagging, Israel Police approached the vehicle, stopping near a car which had stopped at a red light. When they saw the driver, they discovered she was asleep behind the wheel.

When the traffic light turned green and the car behind her honked, the driver woke up and continued her trip. Immediately afterwards, she began switching lanes, and nearly crashed into parked cars, at which point the police ordered her to stop at the side of the road.

The officers offered the driver a bottle of water to drink, and asked her to get out of the car and wake up a bit.

When asked about the incident, the driver said she was on her way to work and was tired. Israel Police did not allow her to continue driving, and waited at the spot with her for half an hour.

As she became more alert, they explained the dangers of driving while exhausted and gave her a fine for irresponsible driving.

An Israel Police spokesman said, "Anyone who gets behind the wheel must ensure he is able to drive in an alert fashion and without endangering his own life or the lives of others. At the end of the day, we all want to return home safe and sound."

372 people were killed in accidents on Israel's roads in 2016, marking the third year in a row which saw a rise in the number of road accident victims.