'Political Correct is the world's newest relgiion'

Participating in a conference in the Binyamin Region own of Psagot on Tuesday night were former Arkansas Governor Mike Huckabee, MK Yehuda Glick (Likud), Biinyamin Regional Council Deputy Head Yisrael Gantz, Rabbi Avraham Gisser, and Yigal Dilamoni.

The conference was held to support Judea and Samaria, and Huckabee brought with him a group of 400 American tourists.

The conference began with the MC quoting the verses in the Bible in which G-d promises to give Israel to Avraham's descendants.

Rabbi Gisser said, "After fifty years, it is time we apply sovereignty to all of Judea and Samaria! Half a million people were killed in a five-year civil war in the Middle East. You all know and understand that only sovereignty will bring G-d's blessing and freedom. This is what G-d wants."

Rabbi Gisser also thanked Huckabee for his contributions to Israel.

Glick said, "Shalom (peace) is one of G-d's names. Shalom is also one of the names of Jerusalem. May G-d bless those who bless Israel. And may you be blessed in the Name of G-d. I thank Mike Huckabee from the depths of my heart for being a true friend of Israel,."

Huckabee said, "Israel is an amazing land. Most of these people are visiting here for the first time. It is important for us, as Americans, to visit and to know that we have friends on both sides of the world.

"The settlers live here, in the Binyamin Region, because they believe G-d gave this land to their forefather Avraham, and they live this promise every day. I thank these Jews, who are living in Israel, for allowing us to come here and to see this miracle of a place."

Speaking to Arutz Sheva, Glick said, "There's a new religion in the world and its called 'Political Correct.' And you're not allowed to say that may somehow not sound politically correct.

"We have to do what's right, and we have to face the consequences... Netanyahu has to talk about the need to reach peace through a win-win situation. meaning we build and we build and we recognize the minority and give them their human rights. In the Middle East, Israel is not what is wrong. Israel is what is right in the Middle East. We're the only democracy, we're the most moral country and nation in the Middle East.

"The American people and people with values should support Israel building in Judea and Samaria, together with the Western world, to fight radical Islam.

"Everybody who comes to Israel and sees whats happening here...understands that Israel is whats right in the Middle East and they immediately become ambassadors of the people of Israel, of the state of Israel, and of G-d...and they take with them back the blessings of this holy land, of this special wonderful people."





