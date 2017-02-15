

Israel downgrades ties with Senegal, New Zealand Israel reportedly downgrades ties with New Zealand, Senegal over UN anti-settlement resolution Contact Editor JTA,

Reuters United Nations Security Council Israel is permanently downgrading its diplomatic ties with New Zealand and Senegal, two of the co-sponsors of an anti-settlement resolution passed in the United Nations, according to an Israeli newspaper report.



According to a "senior source," Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu decided last week not to return the two ambassadors.



Israel recalled the ambassadors after Resolution 2334 passed in late December. The resolution passed by a vote of 14-0 with one abstention, the United States.



According to the report, not returning resident ambassadors to the country is not a formal demotion of ties, but relying on a charge d'affairs in the two countries effectively downgrades the ties.



Netanyahu reportedly ordered a halt to Israeli aid to Senegal in the wake of the resolution's passage.



Venezuela and Malaysia were the resolution's other two co-sponsors.

















