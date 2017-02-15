Israel launches two nano-satellites

Two Israeli nano-satellites were successfully launched into space from India at 6am Wednesday, using a launcher from the Indian Space Research Organization.

The new nano-satellites are the size of milk cartons, allowing Israeli researchers better navigation and easy information access.

One of the satellites belongs to Ben Gurion University and will provide Israel with high-resolution photos. The BGUSAT is equipped with cameras able to detect climate trends and changes, and has a small chip allowing it to function like a larger satellite. The BGUSAT weighs 11 pounds (5 kg).

The second satellite belongs to SpacePharma, the Israeli company which first developed nano-satellites. This satellite has a mini-lab on board which conducts four experiments, some of which investigate the effect of zero gravity on different substances. The experiments are controlled by the researchers via a direct application on their smartphones. The automatic system allows the researchers to change the experiments as necessary, as well as receive data on radiation, temperature, and more. The SpacePharma satellite weights 9.92 lbs (4.5 kg) and is equipped with a camera which can take microscopic pictures.

A record 101 other satellites from around the globe left the same launcher together with the Israeli satellites. All of the satellites entered an orbit 310.75 miles (500 kilometers) high within minutes after launch.

88 of the other satellites launched on the PSLV launcher belong to a US company, three of them belong to India, and the others belong to Kazakhstan, Holland, Switzerland, and the United Arab Emirates.

Launched together, the 102 satellites weighed 1,378 kilograms. India's three satellites were released at a lower orbit, but the other 97 will orbit together with the Israeli satellites at a height of 310.75 miles (500 kilometers) from Earth.

The launcher traveled at a speed of 16780.6 mph (27,000 km per hour), which is forty times faster than the average airplane.

The Israeli satellites will serve researchers from Israel and around the world, providing information for climate research and medicine. Science, Technology and Space Minister Ofir Akunis (Likud) said, "We are proud to see how Israeli research has launched. We are proud of the Israeli researchers who developed these two small satellites, which will help us advance medical and environmental research for the sake of all humanity."