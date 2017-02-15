Watch: Muslim enclaves spread across America

Tags:muslim
Related Stories
- CNN investigates child marriages in Muslim communities
- Muslim protesters entice the locals
- Apple considering legal action against 'Muslim ban'
- Obama criticizes Trump's executive order
- Refugees detained at US airports after Trump's order
- Muslim NYC teen chases down assailant of Orthodox Jewish woman
- Danish Muslims refuse to bury Normandy church terrorist
- Montreal ad banned 'lest it offend Muslims'
- Muslim protester ejected from Trump rally
- 45 Jewish Mohammeds in Israel?