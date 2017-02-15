Tibi to speak at 'Land Day' ceremony in Toronto

MK Ahmed Tibi to speak at Palestine House in Toronto on Land Day.

MK Ahmed Tibi (Joint List) will be among those in attendance at a ceremony marking Land Day at Palestine House in Toronto on April 15.

Land Day commemorates the initial government takeovers of land in the Negev and Galilee which were first announced in 1976. During ensuing riots and clashes with Israeli security forces, a number of Arabs were killed.

Israeli Arabs and Palestinian Arabs call these takeovers land "expropriations," though Israel notes that these lands were taken over by authorities for security purposes, and were never actually legally owned by the Arab claimants.

Last year, MK Ayman Odeh, who heads the Joint List, was the guest of honor at the Land Day event in Palestine House.

At that event, Odeh lauded archterrorist Marwan Barghouti, a Fatah terrorist leader responsible for a series of suicide bombings during the Second Intifada. Barghouti is currently serving multiple life sentences in Israel for murder and attempted murder.

Odeh blasted Israel as an “apartheid state”, calling the Jewish state a “pretend democracy” and also praised Barghouti as both a “fighter” and a symbol for the cause.

Palestine House has been criticized in the past for its pro-terrorist leanings. The organization denies Israel’s right to exist and has praised murderous terror attacks against Israelis.

In 2012 the Canadian government defunded the Palestine House, citing a “pattern of support for extremism.”

In 2013 a former leader of Palestine House called for a genocide against Israeli Jews at a public rally.

Most recently, Palestine House held ceremonies in memory of Archbishop Hilarion Capucci, who was caught in 1974 using his diplomatic protection to smuggle guns for the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) and sentenced to 12 years in prison, and former Cuban leader Fidel Castro, who was close to former Palestinian Authority (PA) chairman Yasser Arafat and who signed a manifesto "supporting Palestine" and demanding Israel withdraw from Judea, Samaria, Gaza, and eastern Jerusalem.