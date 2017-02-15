Netanyahu invites Tillerson to Israel

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu met on Tuesday night in Washington with U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson.

During the meeting, which lasted about two hours, the two discussed all the regional issues, including Iran.

Netanyahu invited Tillerson to visit Israel, in order to establish direct contacts between the Secretary of State and his team and the Office of the Prime Minister.

The meeting comes ahead of Netanyahu’s meeting with President Donald Trump, which is scheduled for Wednesday afternoon (Washington time). Following the meeting, the two will hold a joint press conference.

As Tillerson and Netanyahu were meeting on Tuesday night, a senior White House official said that the United States would no longer insist on a “two-state solution” to the Israeli-Palestinian Authority (PA) conflict.

The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said the United States would not seek to dictate the terms of any eventual peace settlement, but would support what the two sides agree to together.

"A two-state solution that doesn't bring peace is not a goal that anybody wants to achieve," the official said on condition of anonymity.

"Peace is the goal, whether that comes in the form of a two-state solution if that's what the parties want, or something else if that's what the parties want."

The comments are in line with a report on Channel 10 News on Monday, which said that Trump will not use the term “two states” during his meeting with Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu this Wednesday.

The report cited sources who said that Trump wants to be the President who achieves peace between Israel and its Arab neighbors. The sources also stated that Trump would not pressure Netanyahu regarding construction in Judea and Samaria.