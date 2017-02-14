Congressman: Bring Hadar home!

Rep. Brian Mast, who was wounded in Afghanistan and served alongside the IDF, calls for action to return the body of Hadar Goldin.

Rep. Brian Mast (R-FL) met last week with the parents of Lt. Hadar Goldin, whose body has been held in Gaza by the Hamas terrorist group since the counterterrorism Operation Protective Edge.

Mast, who served in in Afghanistan, stepped on an improvised explosive device (IED) in 2010, while clearing a path for United States Army Rangers in Kandahar. The explosion resulted in the amputation of both his legs and one of his fingers.

A staunch supporter of Israel, Mast volunteered with the IDF in 2015, packing medical kits and moving supplies at a base outside Tel Aviv.

Mast promised Goldin’s parents that he would raise their cause at Congress. Speaking at the House of Representatives, Mast called for efforts to be made to bring Goldin’s body home.

“I did not know Hadar personally, but during my time serving alongside the IDF I knew so many who were just like him. I met some of the most humble and compassionate people that I’ve ever known.

“I chose to serve alongside the IDF,” Mast continued, “because our friends in Israel fight for the same values that we fight to protect in our country: Human dignity, freedom and liberty.

“On August 1, 2014, when Hadar was only 23 years old, he was killed by Hamas terrorists, just after a ceasefire had been declared in the Protective Edge war in Gaza. Hamas terrorists maliciously dragged his body away from his home and into an underground tunnel. They stripped and left his clothing and have held his corpse ever since,” Mast said.

“We know that Hamas does not value human life. They seek to destroy all that Israel and the United States hold dear…we must now enter into a new chapter: One where we support our Israeli allies and stand side by side with them in the fight for freedom.”

Mast pointed out that Israel entered the ceasefire at the urging of former Secretary of State John Kerry and the UN, who “should bear some responsibility for ensuring [Hadar’s] body is returned home.”

“I urge the United Nations to step up for what is right. Show some spine! Show some result and stand against Hamas. To not be a rug that Palestinians trounce across as they shop the United Nations to fulfill their agenda while never being held to account for their acts of terrorism and their acts against human dignity,” he continued.

Mast urged the new administration “to take the necessary steps to help bring Hadar home and ensure his family can finally give him a proper burial.”