'Imperative to communicate what we want to world'

The foreign news editor of the newspaper Israel Hayom Boaz Bismuth spoke in an interview with Arutz Sheva about tomorrow's meeting between Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu and US President Donald Trump.

"It is an important meeting, because actually this meeting will dictate its sequel," says Bismuth, who interviewed Trump few days ago. "The two leaders want the meeting to succeed, beyond the personal affection and previous acquaintance the two share. You have to understand one thing: There is more common ground than disagreement between Washington and the Israeli government."

Bismuth tells of the interview he conducted with Trump: "It was not my first meeting with Trump, but it was my first meeting with him as president. Previously I met him as a candidate ten times during the US election. When you walk into the Oval Office at the White House and find yourself at World Headquarters, it affects something, for me and of course for him. The proof of this is that if once he would shoot from the hip in all directions, this time I saw a slightly more moderate and calculated Trump, in a different kind of interview; an interview with the President of the United States."

Will Trump keep his promises?

"It is known that a candidate promises a lot, but when elected he delivers a lot less. It holds all around the world. He did not retract his position. The idea of ​​moving the embassy to Jerusalem is close to the hearts of all Israelis but it is something that the new administration also wants and plans to do. If Trump now wants to restore the relationship with the moderate Sunni axis and open a new front with Iran, can he afford to antagonize the Arab street with the Jerusalem embassy story? I think he's waiting a bit."

How significant is the meeting that took place a few days ago between the King of Jordan and Trump, and how does it affect us?

"We must not forget that while Netanyahu did indeed arrive very quickly for a meeting with Trump at the White House, someone did precede him: The King of Jordan. In my estimation, and I am not going too far out on a limb with this, Abdullah II is not thrilled to see the embassy move from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem."

Should Israel stress making itself heard, or listening to the new administration?

"Netanyahu was elected and runs Israeli policy. That is his right. I believe that precisely in this specific case, in the meeting between the two leaders, the more experienced one is actually the Prime Minister. After eight years of Obama we have tremendous potential to change facts on the ground. I think it's always more important to see what Israel telegraphs to the world. Policy must be unambiguous. Whether you're dealing with the green grocer in the market or meeting with the U.S. President, first of all you have to clarify what you want; how else will the world provide what you request?"

You've met and interviewed so many world leaders; who's next?

"The beauty of the journalistic profession is that you always think you have reached the peak, but there is always a new day and a new mission. But first of all let me concentrate on Shabbat Yitro. With all due respect to the president, my 'king' - my son, 'King David' celebrates his birthday this Shabbat, and that is more important to me than anything."