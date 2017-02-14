J Street CEO refuses to speak with Arutz Sheva

Jeremy Ben Ami, the CEO of the leftist American organization J Street, refused to speak with a reporter from Arutz Sheva in Washington, D.C. today.

Political sources in the prime minister's entourage stated that the refusal to conduct the interview is due to Arutz Sheva's ideology and its relationship with President Trump' pick for US Ambassador to Israel, David Friedman.

It is not the first time Ben Ami has refused to speak with Arutz Sheva.

Ben Ami told reporters in Washington that Friedman lacks the temperament and "is not fit for the role of ambassador."

"It is important that Israelis understand that 75% of American Jews do not support Trump, but it is important to note that we don't know what his policy regarding the conflict between the Israelis and the Palestinians will be, if he will go down the path of the ideology of the settlers and David Friedman, or if he will pursue a rational path."