'Why are only laws proposed by the left constitutional?'

Tourism Minister Yariv Levin (Likud) criticized Israel's judicial system and the process by which judges are appointed in Israel Tuesday.

Speaking at the Jerusalem Conference in conjunction with Arutz Sheva, Levin said that "it is inconceivable that someone will decide what is reasonable and what is constitutional, and replaces the decision of the Knesset, which is [supposed to be] sovereign?"

"We go to elections, but someone else decides," he said.

Levin attacked the opposition of legal advisers to the decisions of the Knesset. "You want to legislate, they tell you that the law is 'unconstitutional.' Has anyone here seen a constitution? How is it that the laws of the left are constitutional but mine aren't? I also want to enact laws which are constitutional. You run for election, struggle [during the campaign], and get elected, but in the end there are the special people with a scale and the ability to decide whether anything is proportionate, reasonable, and constitutional, and they are the ones who decide and determine [everything].

"Gentlemen, proportionality and reasonableness are subjective. Everyone sees things differently. It is inconceivable that someone will decide what is reasonable and what is constitutional, and will replace the sovereign decisions of the Knesset, which receives its authority from the people," Levin said.

He said that the method by which judges are chosen in Israel should be changed to be more democratic. "There are those who say that the court saves the State of Israel from corrupt ministers and from the Knesset which reflects the results of 'illegitimate' elections. This is not democracy. But the way to deal with this is to adopt a series of laws [to accomplish the] important [step] of changing the method by which judges are selected. The current system in which members pick [the new] members is what brings about this situation."

He said that the current system for selecting judges leads to a system where "we wake up to decisions and changes, and no one [bothers] to give a report or explain why. This is not a decree of fate. It is time that the public stand up and say it out loud - it's time to make a change in the legal system."