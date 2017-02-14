'A Palestinian state is a bad idea'

Former Minister Gidon Saar announced that he is returning to political life after an absence, and that he will join the Likud party.

Speaking at the Jerusalem Conference in conjunction with Arutz Sheva, Saar addressed the upcoming meeting between Netanyahu and US President Trump.

“The Prime Minister needs to come with real positions to the White House. We are in a formative period. When an American President sets a direction, it has influence on the entire international arena - and this President has the potential for doing less routine and uncontroversial things.

“Trump is a fan of Israel and wishes it well. Israel needs to be equipped with conclusions ... in an area that is completely falling apart and permeated with Islamic terror, the establishment of a terror state at our front door is an idea that needs to be taken off the table.”

Saar emphasized that Netanyahu cannot tell Trump that he supports a Palestinian state but that, at the moment, there is no partner, “because the next sentence out of the US President’s mouth will be ‘I’ll make sure there’s a partner.’”

Saar presented his diplomatic plan. “They’ve been talking about a two-state solution for over 20 years, including Israeli Prime Ministers who were ready to give up on almost everything. Is it realistic? Did it succeed? No.”

He asserted that a Palestinian state, even a small one, does not have the ability to stand on its own economically, and will therefore always attempt to prolong conflict with Israel. Therefore, he concluded, “If we look at what’s right for the future of the Palestinians and the interests of Israel - it would be right to bring about a federation between the PA and the kingdom of Jordan.”

He said that Netanyahu will presumably bring up building in Judea, Samaria, and Jerusalem during his parley with Trump. “My assessment is that the PM will try and present his position about the likelihood or possibility of coming to an arrangement with the Palestinians.”

“Since Trump was elected, I have heard nothing from him about a Palestinian state but if, G-d forbid, he should adopt that idea, it is clear that we will be in a less pleasant situation - it doesn’t matter what we tell ourselves.”