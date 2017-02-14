96-year-old Holocaust survivor wins Israel Prize

Education Minister Naftali Bennett announced that Agnes Keleti has been awarded the Israel Prize for Sport and Physical Culture.

Bennett affirmed the recommendation of the prize committee headed by Yael Arad, a former judoka who was the first Israeli to win an Olympic medal.

The committee stated in its recommendation that "96-year-old Agnes(Agi)Keleti, who won ten Olympic medals in gymnastics in Helsinki(1952) and Melbourne(1956) and was chosen to the international Hall of Fame in her sport. Keleti, born in Hungary and a Holocaust survivor, immigrated to Israel in 1957 for the Maccabiah games.

"A special, powerful and brilliant woman. A trailblazer, leader and paragon for all of her pupils in Israel and worldwide, who has made history and lives among us. Highly respected in the world of sport and still considered one of the greatest gymnasts in history.

Agnes Keleti was one of the initiators of gymnastics in Israel, she led the discipline for more than 50 years, training gymnasts and guiding generations of coaches and winners over the course of the years."

Sports education and its transmission to the younger generation was one of the important values for Agnes Keleti. Doggedly and determinedly she set a high standard for future teachers of physical education as a basis for acquiring the right habits for future generations. Personal responsibility and self-discipline were her guiding lights," wrote the judges in the reasons for their recommendation.