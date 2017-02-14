Bereaved father: We warned you this would happen

Ron Karman, the father of Tal Karman H”yd (may G-d avenge her blood) who was murdered in 2003 by a suicide bomber on a bus in Haifa, spoke with Arutz Sheva about the appointment of Yihya Sinwar to Hamas leadership.

Sinwar was released from Israeli jail as a result of the Shalit deal in October 2011. He had been given four life sentences for murdering Palestinian policemen and was also involved in the capture and murder of IDF soldier Nachshon Wachsman in 1994.

“We fought against the release of terrorists and warned that more would join the ranks of the bereaved, and now another graduate of Israeli jails is becoming a leader of Hamas,” Karman said. “It hurts to say ‘We told you so’ every time, but we thought that there were other ways to get Gilad Shalit back to Israel.”

Karman pointed out the heavy price that terror victims pay. “In a number of days, on March 3, it will be 14 years since Tal was murdered along with 17 others. Imagine what it’s like to hold a memorial service and have to coordinate with so many other bereaved families, all going to the gravesite.”

“We need to coordinate among ourselves the memorial service times so that they don’t overlap, it’s a painful reality which, unfortunately, is the lot of many terror victims in the country,” the bereaved father said.