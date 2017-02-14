Watch: 'They were given the choice to convert or pay'

Tags:Islam
Related Stories
- Denmark teen becomes country's first female charged with terror
- Watch: UK Islamic school preaches hate
- French politician: We need to ban kippas to fight Islam
- What does Islamic scripture really think about the Jews?
- Question posed by Muslim woman answered in full
- Hamas affiliate: Jews are pigs and apes
- Muslim leader curses Jews and Christians at Trump event
- 9 Islamic converts return to their Jewish faith
- Islam originally recognized Jews as owners of Israel
- The day will come when Islam imposes burkinis on Western women