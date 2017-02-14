Watch: Protesters charge Israel with genocide

Tags:Danny Danon
Related Stories
- Danon demands UN action following Petah Tikva attack
- Israel's UN Ambassador Danon met with US Ambassador Nikki Haley
- 'We set policy for ourselves'
- Trump's UN Ambassador pledges to block anti-Israel actions at UN
- Honor Nazi victims by speaking out against anti-Semitism
- Danon: Security Council should act against Iran
- Watch: Holocaust survivor & soldier grandson on UN stage
- Israeli officials congratulate Trump
- 'The UN already knows that things are going to change'
- 'Security Council Resolution provided inspiration for terrorism'