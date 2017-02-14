Foreign Ministry advises Israelis: Don't travel to North Korea

Following reports that Israeli company will be offering visits to North Korea, Israeli Foreign Ministry advises against such trips.

Following reports that an Israeli company will be offering Israelis visits to North Korea, the Israeli Foreign Ministry on Monday advised Israelis against traveling to the isolated country.

“The decision whether to visit North Korea is at the discretion of each individual and is his responsibility,” the Foreign Ministry said in a statement quoted by Channel 2 News.

"In light of recent publications on the issue, the Foreign Ministry recommends that Israeli citizens not travel to North Korea, which is under an extensive international sanctions regime," the statement continued.

"In view of the fact that Israel has no diplomatic relations with North Korea, it the event that an Israeli citizen will run into any kind of adversity during his stay there, Israeli representatives will not be able to assist or provide any answer," it concluded.

The warning comes following reports on Sunday that Rimon Tours subsidiary Tarbutu will be offering visits for Israelis to North Korea, starting with four organized tours in April and May.

Figures from Tarbutu indicated that only 100 Israelis have visited North Korea on organized tours thus far, and that visas have been granted only indirectly via parties in China. Now, however, North Korea will be accepting Israeli tourist visas directly.

Tarbutu sought to downplay political events, such as North Korea’s ballistic missile test this morning, as cause for concern.

"North Korea is proud about having one of the world's lowest crime rates, and tourists feel very safe there," the company claimed.