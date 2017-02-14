Netanyahu lands in Washington

Diplomatic source: We came to listen to the new administration. Iran will be the main issue discussed.

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu landed on Monday night in Washington, ahead of his meeting with President Donald Trump on Wednesday.

Netanyahu will meet with other U.S. officials, including Vice President Mike Pence and Secretary of State Rex Tillerson.

A diplomatic source accompanying the prime minister's entourage spoke of the visit on Monday night, saying, "We came to hear the new administration and not as much to be heard. There is no doubt that the Iranian issue is the main issue which Netanyahu and Trump will discuss, but the Palestinian issue, Syria, Jonathan Pollard and the moving of the American embassy to Jerusalem will be discussed at the meetings as well.”

On Monday afternoon, upon boarding his plane to Washington, Netanyahu spoke to reporters, saying, "I'm going to Washington to have a very important meeting with President Trump. I'll also be meeting with Vice President Pence, with Secretary of State Tillerson and with Republican leaders and Democratic leaders on Capitol Hill.

“The alliance between Israel and America has always been extremely strong. It's about to get even stronger. President Trump and I see eye to eye on the dangers emanating from the region but also on the opportunities. And we'll talk about both, as well as upgrading the relations between Israel and the United States in many, many fields,” he added.

White House sources said earlier on Monday that Trump will not use the term “two states” during his meeting with Netanyahu.

The sources also said, according to Channel 10, that Trump wants to be the President who achieves peace between Israel and its Arab neighbors. The report further stated that Trump would not pressure Netanyahu regarding construction in Judea and Samaria.