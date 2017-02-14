Actor's art protest of Trump is shut down

The performance art project spearheaded by Jewish actor Shia LaBeouf to protest Donald Trump's presidency has been closed by a New York City museum.

The Museum of the Moving Image said last Friday that it shut down the "He Will Not Divide Us" project because it had become “a flashpoint for violence and was disrupted from its original intent.” The public was encouraged to stand in front of a camera outside the museum and recite the title phrase.

The protest, which began on Inauguration Day, Jan. 20, was slated to continue throughout the Trump presidency.

LaBeouf was arrested and later released in New York City in late January after allegedly getting into an altercation with an onlooker who defended Hitler. Observers said LaBeouf grabbed at the scarf of the onlooker, 25, scratching his face, after the man was heard saying “Hitler did nothing wrong.” LaBeouf then pushed the man to the ground, police told local media.

The project said in a tweet that "The #HeWillNotDivideUs camera has been shut down by the museum. Due to many pro trump and others harassing people there and causing chaos." Another tweet said: "The museum may have abandoned us and kicked us out but IT'S NOT OVER."