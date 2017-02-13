Deputy Defense Minister offers solution to Purim draft date

Deputy Defense Minister asks IDF to postpone draft of those whose induction falls on Purim; Army to allow postponement.

Deputy Defense Minister MK Eli Ben-Dahan appealed to the IDF today (Monday) following requests from candidates for March's draft who said they received draft notices for induction on Purim.

Ben-Dahan decided to act within the system to find a solution to the problem.

In response to the Deputy Minister's query, the IDF announced that candidates not wishing to be drafted on Purim will be able to postpone the date of enlistment and report on another day that week.

Because of the desire to solve the problem in general, and not to grant a special privilege to Hesder yeshiva recruits, all draftees wishing to celebrate Purim at home just before their induction may do so.

In addition, the IDF will perform a general review of alternatives to the Purim draft, as similar complaints are received every year.

Deputy Defense Minister ben-Dahan welcomed the decision and said, "I am pleased that the IDF is attentive to the troops and shows flexibility in solving problems that arise. However, it should find a comprehensive solution to the issue of the Purim draft, not only for this year but for every year."