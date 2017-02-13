'Trains from Tel Aviv will reach the Western Wall'

Transport and National Infrastructure Minister Yisrael Katz spoke Monday at the 14th Jerusalem conference of the Besheva media group.

Katz sent a message to Prime Minister Netanyahu before his meeting with President Trump: "I believe we must endeavor to reach understandings with the administration concerning Jerusalem and the settlements in Judea and Samaria. Firstly we must work on implementing the promise to transfer the US embassy to Jerusalem," said Katz.

He added that "the Palestinians and other elements are trying to revise history in an endless attempt to deny the attachment and bury the connection between Israel and Jerusalem. No to a Palestinian state, yes to a Greater Jerusalem, united under Israeli sovereignty. No to freezes. Yes to extending, developing and strengthening Jewish communities in Judea and Samaria.

"Katz added that the government should reach an agreement to confer sovereignty on all the communities around Jerusalem as part of a greater metropolitan Jerusalem. It should also allow unrestricted construction in Jerusalem.

With reference to developing infrastructure for the capital Katz said that "we are working assiduously on the tunnels and bridges of the fast railway line which will cut the distance between Tel Aviv and Jerusalem to less than half an hour. In the future we will extend the line up to the Old City, near the Western Wall where there will be another underground rail station. Next Pesach we will G-d willing realize the prophesy of Isaiah and go up to Jerusalem on a free ride for all the people of Israel in the new train."