'Clinton begged me to release tape of Trump'

Comedian claims Hillary Clinton begged him to release tapes showing Trump using racial slurs, but says tape would not have affected election

Comedian Tom Arnold claimed that former US Presidential candidate and Secretary of State Hillary Clinton begged him to release a tape in which US President Donald Trump is allegedly heard engaging in a racist rant, the Telegraph reported.

Arnold first stated that he was in possession of the incriminating video outtakes of 'The Apprentice' reality TV show in December, following the election. According to the comedian, Trump used the N-word, demeaned women, and even made fun of his own children.

“It was him sitting in that chair saying the N-word, saying the C-word, calling his son a retard, just being so mean to his own children,” Arnold said in an interview with radio station KIRO in December.

He said that Clinton called him two days before the November election to ask him to release the tapes.

"The weight of the free world is on your shoulders,” Clinton allegedly told Arnold.

According to Arnold, he responded, “I’d love to be a hero, but I can’t hurt these families.”

Arnold said that he would only release the video if he received permission from the producers and other staff from 'The Apprentice,' whom he believes are frightened that the release of the tapes would harm their careers due to the potential backlash from Trump and a $5 million confidentiality agreement.

He also said that he believed that even if he had released the videos shortly before the election, it "wouldn't have worked" to derail Trump's campaign.

“I don’t think people would care,” he said, citing Trump's appeal from flouting the standards of political correctness.