'The world respects countries that protect their land'

Bennett addresses Jerusalem Conference: 'Battle not over Palestinian statehood, but whether there will be third Palestinian state.'

Education Minister Naftali Bennett (Jewish Home) spoke at the 14th annual Jerusalem Conference on Monday, hosted by the Besheva magazine, addressing the Prime Minister’s upcoming meeting with President Donald Trump and the recent push for the extension of Israeli sovereignty over Jerusalem-area towns such as Maaleh Adumim.

“The Prime Minister is about to board the plane ahead of a very important meeting with the American President,” said Bennett. “Go in peace and come back in peace.”

The Education Minister also ridiculed opposition Leader Isaac Herzog, who spoke earlier at the conference, over his support for Palestinian statehood in Judea and Samaria.

“There are millions of ‘refugees’ across the Arab world,” said Bennett. “Not really refugees, but the descendants of refugees, who are the only ones in the world who get to ‘inherit’ refugee status. By one foolish stroke we are liable to bring in millions. The Jewish majority that it took the Zionists a century to create between the Jordan and the sea will be lost in an instant.

“What do you think, that these refugees will stop at Shechem? In Jenin. No! They will continue onward, to Jaffa [in Tel Aviv], to Akko [Acre]. Anyone who wants a two-state solution effectively is calling for the transformation of Israel into a state that is neither Jewish nor democratic.

“There are those who tell us to give up Judea and Samaria because there is war in the world between the Iranians and the Saudis. I have a question: Is somebody doing us a favor by fighting with us against Iran? The world loves strong countries. They tell us if we give up [Judea and Samaria], they will see how nice we are and our international position will improve. But the facts are precisely the opposite. It was after we retreated from the Gaza Strip that our international standing suffering the most.

“The world respects a country that protects its land! We need to say that everywhere, to every Christian and Muslim in Europe and to every Jew in Israel and in the world. The Land of Israel is ours. Period.”