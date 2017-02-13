Watch: Chabadnik throws Super Bowl party for NYC homeless

Meir Kalmanson, known on his Youtube channel as Meir Kay, decided that what the world is lacking on Super Bowl Sunday is a bit more joy and giving – especially for the homeless of New York City. And so, he threw a party for them!

A Lubavitch (Chabad) Hassidic Jew, Meir explains, "The Super Bowl, for most people is a holiday right up there with Thanksgiving, Christmas, and Hanukkah. We feast, drink, and surround ourselves with family and friends. But for those with nowhere to go, it could feel even more lonesome than usual."

He therefore "teamed up with my friends at 230 Fifth: Best Heated Rooftop Bar/Club/Restaurant in New York City, to throw a Super Bowl party where all were welcomed!" To let the invitees know about it, he walked the streets of the Big Apple, greeted people living there with a high-five and a big smile, and invited them to join him for a watch-the-Super-Bowl party.

"Life is a wheel," Kay says, "sometimes we're up and other times we find ourselves lower than we thought possible. Nothing is guaranteed and no one is better than the next. There's no race and no finish line. We're all on the same team and for any team to succeed, they need to have each other's back, to work together and move forward as one. It's not always about money; rather, a kind word, some food, a hot drink, a conversation goes a long way. We must do what we can do make this world a brighter place - a more positive, happier world and that begins with you."