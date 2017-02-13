Erdan: Tell the world that Israel is ours

Public Security Minister Gilad Erdan (Likud) spoke on Monday at the 14 Jerusalem conference, discussing terror attacks, Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu's upcoming meeting with US President Donald Trump and whether Israel should apply sovereignty in Judea and Samaria.

"Our Prime Minister is leaving this evening for a very important meeting with the US President," Erdan began. "I trust our Prime Minister 100% and I wish him good luck from all of us.

"We are all praying for the Prime Minister's success. We all know his talents and his experience, and we are all looking at the eight difficult years he had with former US President Barack Obama, whose world view was so different than ours. There is a lot of room here for belief and optimism.

"We have an historical opportunity to begin a new era, an era in which we can speak with pride about our Israel, and go back to saying Israel belongs to the Jewish nation, and keep emphasizing it.

"We need to gather the best archaeologists in the world, so they can say, 'Jerusalem has thousands of years of Jewish history. The Temple Mount was the holiest site for the Jewish people - and only for the Jewish people.

"Peace with the Palestinians will happen when the Palestinians see that their refusal to negotiate comes with clear price, and that we continue building in Judea and Samaria. We should not be speaking about settlement blocs. Anyone who thinks we should only be building in the settlement blocs has adopted the left's opinion and set limitations for future negotiations.

"Now is the time to apply sovereignty over the greater Jerusalem area, including Gush Etzion and Ariel, so that every sane person will know that in any future agreements, these areas will belong to Israel.

"Only if we go with courage, determination, and faith will there be a chance for a new generation of Palestinians, one which truly wants to live with us in peace, will be able to develop.

"The internet has made information more readily available, but it has also created a platform for incitement. Every day, every hour, lies about Israel are spread online.

"We are doing many things to deal with 'lone wolf' terror attacks, which are different than terror we have previously dealt with. It's not organized by a specific terror organization. You don't need explosives factories. You simply use things you already have in your kitchen.

"We have reinforced security and are using advanced technology. All of Jerusalem is now equipped with smart cameras. I have implemented a new policy of not returning terrorists' bodies to their families, so that their funerals will not turn into incitement parties.

"We have done many other things as well, and we are seeing the results. Today, personal security is completely different - even in Jerusalem's Arab neighborhoods. There has been a sharp drop in the number of terror attacks involving stones and firebombs.

"There is still a lot left to do, but the situation has improved considerably.

"Today, we are placing new police stations in the Arab neighborhoods of Jerusalem, so that residents will wake up in the morning and see policemen in uniform. This is something we have never seen before, and we are proud of it," Erdan concluded.