Winter returns to Israel

After warm spell, cold temperatures return, bringing snow in Golan, hail and ice along the coast.

Tens of millimeters of precipitation rained down on Israel early Monday morning, with rain, hail, and even snowfall in north and center of the country.

Parts of northern and central Israel, particularly along the coast, were hit by waves of hail on Monday, leaving a carpet of white ice. Snow fell overnight and early Monday morning on Mount Hermon in the Golan Heights.

Showers are expected to continue throughout the day from northern Israel down to the Negev. Some isolated thunderstorms are also likely.

A flood warning has been issued for the Judean Desert and Dead Sea areas. There is also an elevated flood risk for parts of the coastal plain.

Temperatures are likely to remain below average throughout Monday and Tuesday, and more snow is expected on Mount Hermon. Showers are expected overnight from the Galilee to the northern Negev.

On Tuesday, periodic showers are expected in northern and central Israel. Light rains are also possible in the Negev. Thunderstorms are also a possibility.

The rainy weather will persist across the country through Wednesday and Thursday, with continuing snowfall expected in the Hermon and other mountains in northern Israel.