Police raid Kfar Saba city hall, arrest senior officials

Police raided the Kfar Saba municipal building Monday morning, arresting senior officials and collecting evidence in an investigation into allegations of corruption.

During the operation 14 members of the municipality, including senior officials, were arrested and interrogated.

The raid came following a secret investigation by authorities into claims of bribery, fraud, and other forms of corruption. Police conducted parallel searches both in the offices of suspects, as well as in their homes.

At least some of the 14 suspects arrested on Monday are expected to be brought before a judge today for extensions on their arrests.