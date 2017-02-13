2 elderly men die in house fires

An 83-year old man died in a house fire in the city of Hod Hasharon in central Israel Sunday evening. The fire broke out when an object touched an electric heater.

Ohed Bein, a Magen David Adom paramedic who treated the elderly man, said: "We saw in the courtyard of the apartment an old man who had been taken out from his home by firefighters. He was unconscious, without a pulse, was not breathing, and showed signs of smoke inhalation. We gave him medical treatment and we performed CPR and advanced treatments, including medications, [using] a ventilator, and massages. But unfortunately, in the end we had to confirm his death."

Shaarei Zedek Medical Center in Jerusalem also confirmed the death of Yosef Shalom, an 85-year old man who was fatally injured in a fire in his Jerusalem home Sunday afternoon.

The cause of the fire is believed to be the electrical failure of a kitchen appliance. Magen David Adom emergency medical technician Mohammad Alian said: "When we arrived, firefighters had rescued a man who was unconscious, had no pulse and wasn't breathing and showed signs of soot. We immediately started to perform CPR. We put him in a mobile intensive care unit and evacuated him to Shaarei Zedek Medical Center to continue treatment, where he was declared to be in critical condition" and subsequently had to be declared dead.