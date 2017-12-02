Attempt to bribe guard to allow smuggling of phones to terrorist

Arab relatives indicted for attempting to bribe guard to allow smuggling of phones to terrorist serving 6 life sentences.

The State Attorney's Office filed an indictment and a request for remand Sunday in the Beersheva Magistrate Court against two Arabs, one of whom is a security prisoner from Hevron, for bribing a prison guard.

The security prisoner is serving six consecutive life sentences for offenses against state security.

According to the indictment, the two men are relatives who offered to bribe the guard to bring cell phones into the prison and to warn the security prisoner in advance of searches of the cell.

The defendants told the guard that the package they offered contained 10,000 shekels (about $2,700), in addition to six mobile phones, twelve SIM cards, and two memory cards.

Israel has attempted to prevent the smuggling of cell phones to terrorists in Israeli prisons, as the devices can be used to coordinate terrorist attacks and the activities of terrorist organizations. An Arab MK, Basel Ghattas, was indicted last month for smuggling mobile phones to terrorists, including murderers.

The defendants face charges of bribery, offering bribes, conspiracy to commit a crime, attempted conspiracy to commit a crime, bringing forbidden property into the prison, and smuggling mobile phones and technology into prison. The prosecution seeks to detain them until the end of the proceedings against them.