11 injured in major traffic accident in northern Israel

Accident in Galilee leaves 11 injured, including one in critical condition, two more in serious condition.

leven people were injured Sunday evening when an army vehicle and a private car collided in northern Israel.

The accident occurred on Route 89 in the Upper Galilee, in between the towns of Tzivon and Jish.

One man in his 20s was critically injured in the crash, while two more victims have been listed in serious condition. Of the remaining eight victims, one is in moderate condition, with another seven lightly injured.

MDA emergency response teams were called to the scene, providing first aid before evacuating 10 of the injured to Ziv Hospital in Tzfat. An emergency transport helicopter was used to evacuate the critically injured victim to Rambam Hospital in Haifa.

MDA paramedic Shimon Bismot described the scene of the accident.

“This was a very serious head-on collision between a commercial vehicle and a private [car]. The driver of the private car, a young man in his 20s, was trapped [inside the vehicle] while unconscious, with serious multi-organ injuries. With the help of firefighters, we pulled him out of the car, and treated him while he was evacuated in critical condition via an MDA helicopter to Rambam Hospital while unconscious and on a respirator.”

“A young woman about 20-years old who had been sitting next to the driver was [when we arrived] lying down outside of the car, suffering from contusions across her stomach and limbs. We provided first aid in the field, and she was [then] evacuated in serious condition to Ziv Hospital, along with a man roughly 20-years old who was removed from the back seat of the car in moderate condition, suffering from contusions on his limbs.”