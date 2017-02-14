How I became one of 'Rav Chaim Kanievsky's Orphans'

A story of chessed - 'Rav Chaim Kanievsky has personally vouched for Kupat Ha'Ir's campaign to help marry me off.'

When I lost my mother, everything changed.

What young girl doesn't dream of the day she'll become a kallah?

However my dream turned to a nightmare, my hope to dread, when I realized that my fantasy of the wedding & home I hoped for can no longer be a reality.

Little did I know that Kupat Ha’Ir had taken on a seemingly impossible task – To marry off 30 orphans in 30 days. They will be, with the help of Hashem, raising over $30,000 for myself and 29 other orphans like me.

Before the close of Shevat, 30 orphans like myself will get married with the help of Kupat Ha’Ir. A wedding comes with many pressures & expenses. Each orphan has a different story, but we all have these things in common: Our parents will not walk us to the chuppah. Our mother & father will not embrace us on our wedding day and and say, “I love you.” They will not give us a bracha for the future to build a bayis ne’eman b’yisroel.

But you can. You can escort me to my chuppah. You can show me that you believe in my future. And that you want to help provide proper weddings for orphans like myself and our family members, so that we can feel some joy in our time of grief and lacking.

Rav Chaim Kanievsky shlit”a, the Sar HaTorah, has stepped in to be our father.

The father to 30 orphans, weeping for the parents they will never see again.

30 chuppahs, filled with tears of both joy & bitter sadness.

30 homes, and 30 families, beginning an uncertain future.

And iYH many, many more than 30 children who will be born into these homes, and who will have homes & families of their own.

Please give what you can.

