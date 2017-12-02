Jerusalem finally gets direct bus to Ben Gurion Airport

On Monday, the Afikim bus company will launch its new express route traveling between Jerusalem and Ben Gurion Airport.

The new bus route is part of Transportation Minister Yisrael Katz's effort to improve the service of Israel's public transportation system. The new bus route was due to be inaugurated in January, but progress was delayed for unspecified reasons.

Until now, anyone wishing to travel between Jerusalem and Ben Gurion had to take a train, midway from the main line to a once-an-hour train to Ben Gurion, take a taxi, or take a shared taxi (monit sherut). There was also a bus line which stopped near the airport but did not enter.

The new route will receive the number 485 and will run once an hour in each direction, 24 hours a day, every day of the week. On Fridays, the line will run until 2pm, and on Saturdays, the line will run from 7pm.

Bus fare will be 16 NIS for each trip.

The first bus will leave on Monday morning at 4am from Ruppin Boulevard in Jerusalem, and will travel down Jaffa Road towards the Central Bus Station, then out of the city via Route 1. It will stop at the Hemed and Shoresh Interchanges and then continue straight to Ben Gurion's Terminal 1 and Terminal 3.

Katz said the new service will make transportation significantly easier for both tourists and Israelis who want to arrive at the airport or leave it in an easy and timely fashion.

The new line is expected to service hundreds of tourists, Jerusalem residents, and Jerusalem area residents per day.