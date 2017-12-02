Family donates deceased's organs to help Israelis in need

The family of an American citizen who passed away at Haifa's Rambam Hospital agreed to have his organs donated to Israelis in need.

Two weeks ago, Craig Richard Morello, an American citizen living in Israel, arrived at Rambam Hospital in Haifa after suffering a severe head injury.

For two days, medical staff fought to save Morello’s life, while simultaneously trying to locate Morello’s family in the US.

After an extensive search, the medical staff successfully located Morello’s daughter, Jennifer. However, Morello’s condition continued to get worse and, in the end, he succumbed to his injuries.

Through contacts between the hospital and the daughter, Jennifer agreed to donate her father’s organs, a gesture which enabled five Israelis to receive kidneys, retinas, and a heart valve.

One of the transplanted kidneys went to Muhammad B, 36, from northern Israel, who has suffered from kidney failure since he was a child.

A few days ago, Muhammad spoke with Jennifer’s mother and expressed deep and heartfelt gratitude for the gift of life he received.