The Israeli government on Sunday morning approved Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman's (Yisrael Beytenu) decision to lengthen Chief of Staff Gadi Eizenkot's term by another year.

Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu said, "The Chief of staff is more appreciated than I am and I am sure than other ministers as well. I think this is evident in the way Israeli citizens relate to him.

"It is obviously very important for there to be continuity in the IDF at this time when we are building up the army's strength and preparing for the different challenges we may face.

"Regarding these challenges, I emphasize again: The recent incidents of rocket fire in Eilat and other areas, our policy must be clear to all: We will respond with great force to every attack.

"We will not accept spillover passively, and we will make very clear to anyone who attempts to attack us that he will pay a very heavy price. We are not looking for escalations, but we are not at all afraid to respond harshly to anyone who attacks us."