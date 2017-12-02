Trump: We stand with Japan

Japanese PM calls on North Korea to comply with UN resolutions, Trump says defending Iran from North Korea is 'very, very high priority.'

US President Donald Trump and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe held a press conference in Florida after North Korea fired a ballistic missile into the sea.

"The United States of America stands behind Japan, its great ally, 100 percent," Trump said. "We will work together to promote our shared interests, of which we have many, in the region, including freedom from navigation and of navigation and defending against the North Korean missile and nuclear threat, both of which I consider a very, very high priority."

Speaking through a translator, Abe said the launch was "absolutely unacceptable" and called on North Korea to "fully comply" with UN Security Council resolutions.

According to the Pentagon, the missile fired was not an ICBM, and therefore does not threaten the US. They also said the missile's entire 500-kilometer flight was monitored by US intelligence.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in January said the country would soon test an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM). State media later said that such a launch could come "at any time."