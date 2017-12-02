WATCH: Attempted Terror attack in Hevron

A female terrorist attempted to stab Border Police officers on Saturday afternoon near the Cave of the Patriarchs.

Arriving at the Bakery checkpoint, the female pulled out a knife and ran towards the Border Police officers, who told her to stop and drop the knife.

The terrorist, a resident of Hevron, threw the knife down and allowed the Border Police to arrest her.

No injuries were reported, and the suspect has been taken for questioning.

Six people were wounded in a shooting attack on Thursday in Petah Tikva. The terrorist, a 19-year-old from Shechem (Nablus), under Palestinian Authority rule, was overpowered by civilians, who managed to prevent a massacre. He was then handed over to Israeli police.