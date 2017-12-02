Denmark teen becomes country's first female charged with terror

A 16-year-old Danish girl has become Denmark's first female to be arrested on charges of terrorism.

The teen, who is from the town of Kundby, planned to bomb two schools, including her own, in January 2016.

She was arrested on January 13, 2016, but released on February 10, 2017.

Her trial is scheduled to begin on April 7, 2017.

Prosecutor Lise-Lotte Nilas says the teen "made preparations to make bombs" using TATP (acetone peroxide) and targeted both Sydskolen, in the town of Fårevejle west of Copenhagen, and a private Jewish school in Copenhagen itself.

"The 16-year-old was, according to the indictment, far along in her preparations to bomb two schools. She is charged with having made preparations to make a bomb and for having planned a test explosion," Nilas said. "The prosecuting authority is therefore presenting a criminal case against her under the penal code's provisions on terror."

The girl was a recent convert to Islam, and wrote on her Facebook page that she wanted to convert other Danes to Islam as well. She also joined a Facebook group supporting the establishment of a caliphate. She visited Syria twice.

Charges against a 25-year-old man, initially believed to an accomplice, have been dropped.