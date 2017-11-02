British citizen arrested on terror charges

44-year-old arrested at Gatwick Airport on suspicion of preparing terrorist attacks.

A 44-year-old British man was arrested on Friday at Gatwick Airport on suspicion of preparing terrorist attacks, the BBC reports.

The Hertfordshire man was detained as he arrived from Iraq. Scotland Yard’s counter-terrorism unit arrested the suspect under section 5 of the 2006 Terrorism Act – suspicion of preparation of terrorist acts, according to the Guardian.

The suspect has been taken to a central London police station where he remains in custody.

The arrest comes amid a heightened terror alert in Britain and across Europe. Last month, a 50-year-old man was arrested at London Heathrow airport on suspicion of a terrorism offense.

The head of foreign intelligence service MI6, Alex Younger, recently warned that Britain faces an "unprecedented" terror threat that will not subside until the Syrian civil war ends.

Friday’s arrest came hours after French police nabbed four members of an alleged terror cell believed to have been planning a suicide bombing in Paris.

The morning arrests included a 16-year old girl in Montpellier.

(Arutz Sheva’s North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat in New York. The time posted automatically on all Arutz Sheva articles, however, is Israeli time.)