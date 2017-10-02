France condemns Petah Tikva attack

France on Friday strongly condemned Thursday's terrorist attack in Petah Tikva, in which six people were wounded.

“We stand united with the victims, their families, and the Israeli people,” the French foreign ministry said in a statement.

Thursday’s attack was a combined shooting and stabbing attack. Most of the victims were shot by the terrorist, while at least one was stabbed. The injuries of all six are said to be light or light-to-moderate.

The terrorist was subdued by civilians at the scene while still carrying his gun. He was then handed over to authorities.

Hamas welcomed the terrorist attack, saying it was a “natural response” to the “crimes” of Israel.

In Friday’s statement, France also condemned the rocket fire on Eilat this week, saying it offers Israel and Egypt, from where the rockets were fired, assistance in the war against terrorism.

Three of the rockets were intercepted by the Iron Dome anti-missile system, while the fourth exploded in an open area.

The rocket attack was claimed by the Sinai Province, the Islamic State (ISIS) group’s branch in the Sinai Peninsula.

