Trump hints new executive order coming

President Donald Trump hinted on Friday he will take action as soon as next week to bolster national security in response to a court ruling blocking his travel ban.

"We'll be doing something very rapidly having to do with additional security for our country," Trump said during a joint press conference with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, according to The Hill, adding, "You’ll be seeing that some time next week.”

Trump declined to say what the action would entail. His comments came after reports indicated the White House is considering drafting a new executive order.

“We’ll be going forward and we'll be doing things to continue to make our country safe,” he continued. “It will happen rapidly and we will not allow people into our country who are looking to do harm to our people.”

On Thursday, an appeals court in San Francisco rejected the Trump administration’s request to resume his executive action on immigration, which had been halted by a Seattle judge last week.

The executive order bars people from Iraq, Iran, Syria, Yemen, Libya, Sudan and Somalia from entering the U.S. for 90 days and temporarily halts the United States' refugee resettlement program for 120 days, while indefinitely suspending resettlement for refugees from Syria.

The order is temporary, until proper vetting procedures – a central campaign promise of Trump’s – can be implemented.

On Friday, Trump reiterated the White House would continue to fight the court battle over the order.

"We will continue to go through the court process, and ultimately I have no doubt that we will win that particular case,” he told reporters.

