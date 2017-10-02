The confused world of Donald Trump!

Are the United Nations still relevant today?

Walter Bingham,

Donald Trump
Reuters

The main part of this program examines if the UN and its Human Rights Council still fulfill a useful purpose, and if so what?

Walter discusses their merits with Professor Jacob Dolinger, an acclaimed expert on these organizations.

And: The wrongful expulsion of Amona put into historical context.

Also in the program, a review of the first hectic two weeks of President Donald Trump.

Plus: A scrutiny of Trump's senior strategist Steve Bannon.



