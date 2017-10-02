The confused world of Donald Trump!

Are the United Nations still relevant today?

The main part of this program examines if the UN and its Human Rights Council still fulfill a useful purpose, and if so what?

Walter discusses their merits with Professor Jacob Dolinger, an acclaimed expert on these organizations.

And: The wrongful expulsion of Amona put into historical context.

Also in the program, a review of the first hectic two weeks of President Donald Trump.

Plus: A scrutiny of Trump's senior strategist Steve Bannon.





Loading....





Click here to download the podcast