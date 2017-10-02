Race For Courage

Imagine for a moment that you are 14 years old and in a wheelchair, or have a feeding tube, or require oxygen, or possibly all three. How difficult would it be to travel to a place like Disney World, ski down the slopes of a snowy mountain or ride a rollercoaster or jet-ski?

Kids of Courage (K.O.C.) is an extraordinary, unique, non-profit organization that makes dreams come true for children and young adults who are living with serious, debilitating, painful, often life-threatening illnesses, 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year. Volunteer driven, K.O.C.‘s mission and goal, from its inception in 2008, has been to empower children and young adults — most of whom would otherwise be restricted to hospitals or their homes — to have the glorious, joyful, exhilarating, companion-filled adventures children deserve and to enable them to see and experience a world of delights that would otherwise be unattainable.