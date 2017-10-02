Man dies after falling off bridge during morning jog

A 57-year old man fell to his death from an elevated segment of Highway 4 Friday morning.

A jogger was killed Friday morning when he fell off the side of a bridge and plummeted onto farmland.

The man, in his mid-to-late 50s, had gone out for a morning jog down Highway 4 when he fell off the side of an elevated segment of the highway, landing in farmland adjacent to the moshav Beit Hananya, near Binyamina.

An MDA emergency response team was called to the scene, but medics were forced to declare him dead at the scene.

MDA first responder Eliran Yehezkel and paramedic Khaled Moray described the scene of the accident.

“When we arrived with the emergency care unit to agricultural land next to the moshav, we were brought to an open area underneath Highway 4 where we saw a man approximately 57-years-old lying unconscious with no pulse and not breathing, who suffered from serious multiple organ injuries.”

“We performed medical checks on him in order to try to provide suitable care, but his injuries were extremely serious and there was nothing for us to do except declare his death.”