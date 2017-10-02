Danon demands UN action following Petah Tikva attack

Israel's Ambassador to the United Nations, Danny Danon, on Thursday called on UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres to condemn the terror attack in Petah Tikva.

In a statement, Danon also called on the Security Council to convene a special session on Palestinian incitement to violence.

"An eighteen-year-old Palestinian filled with hatred attacked innocent Israelis today. This terror attack is a direct result of ongoing incitement from the Palestinian leadership," said Danon.

"The international community must take immediate and decisive action against this incitement before it leads to any further bloodshed," he added.

Six people were wounded in Thursday’s shooting and stabbing attack in a Petah Tikva market.

Most of the victims were shot by the terrorist, while at least one was stabbed. The injuries of all six are said to be light or light-to-moderate.

The terrorist was subdued by civilians at the scene while still carrying his gun. He was then handed over to authorities.

Many of the violent attacks by Palestinian Arabs over the past year have been directly connected to the incitement on official Palestinian Authority (PA) media outlets and social media pages.