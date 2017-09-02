Trump to meet with Sheldon Adelson ahead of Netanyahu visit

Prominent GOP donor, Israel advocate Sheldon Adelson invited to dine with the president ahead of Netanyahu's meeting with Trump.

President Donald Trump has invited prominent American Jewish businessman and GOP donor Sheldon Adelson to dine with him in the White House Thursday evening.

According to a White House official who spoke with the Washington Post on condition of anonymity, Adelson and his wife, Miriam, will join the president and some of his closest associates for dinner on Thursday.

The dinner invitation comes just days before Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu is slated to meet with President Trump.

A billionaire casino magnate, Adelson has a long history of backing both the Republican Party and pro-Israel causes and owns the Israel Hayom newspaper.

Adelson was one of the first major GOP donors to back Trump in his 2016 bid, giving more than $21 million to the Trump campaign and affiliated political action committees.