Jammed gun saves lives in Petah Tikva terror attack

Eyewitness says terrorist burst into store and attempted to gun down victims at point-blank range - but was stopped when gun jammed.

The terror attack in Petah Tikva Thursday afternoon could have been deadly had the terrorist’s gun not jammed midway into the attack, says an eyewitness.

The gunman, a 19-year old resident of the Palestinian Authority city of Shechem in Samaria, opened fire on shoppers at the entrance to the Petah Tikva market at approximately 4:40 p.m., wounding several people before charging into a sewing machine shop.

But when the terrorist attempted to open fire at those inside, his firearm jammed and he was unable to continue shooting.

At that point, the terrorist grabbed a screwdriver and began stabbing customers.

The terrorist was then subdued and handed over to police.

Six people were wounded in the attack, including three with light injuries and three more listed in moderate condition.