Belgian ambassador summoned after his PM meets with radical NGO

PM Netanyahu orders Foreign Ministry to reprimand Belgian ambassador after Belgian Prime Minister meets with heads of Breaking the Silence.

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu instructed the Foreign Ministry to summon the Belgian Ambassador to Israel for a reprimand Wednesday.

Diplomatic officials said: "Israel views with utmost gravity Belgian Prime Minister Charles Michel's meeting today with the leaders of Breaking the Silence and B'Tselem, during his visit to Israel. Both organizations defame Israeli soldiers, invariably with partial truths, exaggerated narratives or - in the case of Breaking the Silence - falsified ones.

Initiatives are also underway by the Belgian state prosecutor to try senior Israelis including Tzipi Livni and IDF officers."

Netanyahu had asked Mitchell on Tuesday to cease Belgium's funding for radical leftist NGOs which seek to undermine Israel and the IDF.

Prime Minister Netanyahu has directed that legislation be advanced to prevent financing by foreign governments to NGOs that defame IDF soldiers.