'The Arabs should welcome the Regulation Law'

Science, Technology and Space Minister Ofir Akunis said that the condemnation by European nations and the UN of the passage of the Regulation Law was unnecessary, and that the Arabs in Judea and Samaria should welcome the law.

"I reject outright the condemnations which are heard around the world, especially in Europe, regarding the Regulation Law. If it was up to Europe, moving a flower pot from one room to another in the settlements of Judea and Samaria would also receive condemnations. I believe that this is our legitimate right, and it is even the duty of the Knesset as a symbol of the sovereignty of the Jewish people," Minister Akunis told Arutz Sheva.

He criticized those who say that the Regulation Law will not be upheld by the Supreme Court. "This statement undermines the existence of the Knesset and is dangerous to democracy. To argue from the outset that the Supreme Court will overturn a law passed by a majority because the Supreme Court is sovereign, is a very serious statement. The Supreme Court is not sovereign. The Knesset is sovereign and we have the right to enact laws."

"I have no doubt that most of the MKs who are condemning the Regulation Law did not read it, and [neither] did the foreign ministers from Europe and around the world who have condemned the law," e said.

Akunis said that the Regulation Law is beneficial to the Arabs in Judea ad Samaria. "The Regulation Law says Palestinians who claim ownership of the land - and I doubt that from the beginning, as well as their Jordanian registries - will be compensated, either with another tract of land or a monetary sum. Has such an arrangement existed before? The answer is no."

"I even said that the Palestinians should be the first to welcome the Regulation Law, but when there is no serious discussion, and when the statements of the opposition and various political entities in Israel border on the absurd, then we come to this unnecessary argument."